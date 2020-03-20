Love Field Receives Customer Experience Award for Second Consecutive Year

Friday, March 20, 2020

Dallas Love Field has earned the Airport Service Quality Award for the second year in a row, selected by the Airports Council International World from North American airports that service 15 to 25 million passengers per year.

Love Field served about 17 million passengers in 2019, the most in its history. To be considered for the award, Love Field participated in a monthly ASQ survey, measuring passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators. Love Field’s ASQ score led to a third place ranking in 2016 and 2017, before claiming the first place award in 2018 and 2019.

“Providing a first-rate customer experience is at the core of every decision we make,” said director of Aviation Mark Duebner.

Love Field will be honored at the ASQ Awards Ceremony, held during the ACI World Customer Experience Global Summit in Krakow, Poland.

