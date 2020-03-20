Mavs Announce $100,000 in Nonprofit Donations

In aiding families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Dallas Maverick’s Mavs Foundation is supporting local nonprofits with $100,000 in contributions.

After announcing plans to pay hourly workers for six home games they’re expected to miss, Mavs are extending their efforts to nonprofits facing increasing demand and financial strain, those serving vulnerable populations including senior citizens and families lacking access to food.

Nonprofits receiving donations are: North Texas Food Bank, VNA Texas Meals on Wheels, Minnie’s Food Pantry, Community Food Bank of Fort Worth, Hunger Busters, Senior Source, CitySquare, Hope Supply Co. and Communities Foundation of Texas, and North Texas Community Response Fund. The Mavs are also partnering with DISD to feed families and support students’ virtual learning. They are providing 100,000 hand sanitizers to nonprofits, police, and civic organizations.

“There are so many people who need help right now. We want to do our part to get them the support they need,” said Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. “Whether it’s by giving time or helping with funds we are ready to make a difference in the lives of our fellow community members. We’re all in this together!”

Mavericks center Maxi Kleber was the first to donate, with a $20,000 gift to CitySquare, ensuring local students have access to the third meal of the day usually provided by afterschool sites that have closed.

Partnering with Mayor Eric Johnson and the City of Dallas, Mavericks players will be the faces of PSAs for the ‘Do The Five’ initiative by the World Health Organization, sharing best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“I want to thank the Dallas Mavericks organization for coming together to help our city through this difficult time. I have said that everyone must do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep our residents safe and healthy, and, as the mayor of Dallas and as an MFFL, I am heartened by the Mavericks efforts,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.