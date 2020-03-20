YMCA To Open Emergency Child Care Locations

Although all branches of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas are closed, some will be offering limited childcare on a daily basis, primarily as a service to people who can’t work from home – first responders, medical professionals, government officials, and grocery store employees.

“Due to COVID-19, our YMCA branches are currently closed; however, we continue to offer limited childcare programming on a daily basis, supporting the childcare needs of our first responders, medical professionals, government officials, and those that must continue their work in this challenging time,” the organization wrote on its website.

The childcare is offered at 11 branches, including T. Boone Pickens YMCA downtown, and Semones Family YMCA in North Dallas. It is also limited to 50 children.

The childcare will run from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from March 23 through April 10. It is $60 per child, unless the parent works as a first responder, medical professional, grocery store, or is a government official – then the cost is $45 a day.

It is open to children in kindergarten through the age of 12.

And the organization took pains to outline its additional safety procedures, too.

“Please note that we will do temperature screenings prior to entry, and we are limiting childcare to those who must have it due to their professional occupations,” the YMCA said. “As more developments occur regarding the coronavirus public health crisis, we will continue to evaluate how we move forward with our current and ongoing programming and support in the community.”

