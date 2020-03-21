Dallas County Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total To 95

Dallas County health officials March 21 reported 21 new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to 95.

The county didn’t provide details yet about the ages or locations of the new cases.

However, the office of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson noted on Twitter that 40% of cases appear to be from community spread.

Dallas County Health and Human Services notes that the data doesn’t include positive results from people who reside out of state or outside the county.

