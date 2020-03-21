Testing Sites Ready, Other Care Options Available

Sinai Urgent Care’s new Snider Plaza location is temporarily closed to appointments as the 18101 Preston Road location offers limited COVID-19 tests to certain high-risk patients.

The clinic asks patients to answer an online questionnaire before going to the clinic.

“As more COVID-19 tests are produced over the coming days, guidelines should loosen and we will expand the number of tests as quickly as possible,” a post on the clinic’s Facebook page reads.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed on Twitter that limited drive-through testing began at the American Airlines Center March 21 and begins at the Ellis Davis Fieldhouse March 22.

Saturday: @AACenter address is 2500 Victory Plaza

Sunday: @dallasschools Ellis Davis Fieldhouse address is 9191 S Polk St.

Anyone not meeting the criteria above will not be tested.

If you have questions, please call 2-1-1 https://t.co/qGgakerbAS — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 21, 2020

Those tested must be 65 years of age or older, a firstresponder, healthcare worker, or DART driver with a temperature over 99.6 with pre-screened symptoms, Jenkins wrote. Both sites open at 8 a.m.

Those with questions are asked to call 211.

To help ease the strain the novel coronavirus is putting on hospital emergency departments and urgent cares, the Carrell Clinic is accepting walk-in patients with acute bone, joint and muscle injuries, and conditions.

Patients seeking orthopaedic care that don’t have symptoms of or exposure to coronavirus or a workers’ compensation injury can walk in and be seen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 9301 N. Central Expressway, Tower I, Suite 500.

Patients will go to the first floor of Tower I for screening before being sent to the appropriate provider for care.

“To help the hospital emergency departments and urgent cares in our community, we are proud to be offering walk-in orthopaedic care during this unfortunate crisis,” Dr. William Hotchkiss, Carrell Clinic orthopaedic surgeon, said. “We know orthopaedic injuries and conditions are painful, inconvenient and often unexpected, and we want to make sure our community is getting the orthopaedic care they need for their injuries.”