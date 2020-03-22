H-E-B: Central Market Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

H-E-B confirmed March 22 that an employee at the Central Market at Lovers and Greenville tested positive for COVID-19.

The company reported the employee hasn’t been in the store since March 18 and doesn’t work in a customer-facing or food-handling role.

The company says employees at the Lovers and Greenville location were notified and the store and work area was “thoroughly sanitized multiple times” prior to and after the diagnosis.

“At H-E-B, we are here for all Texans, including our partners, our customers, and our community. We’re supporting the affected partner and their family and wish them a speedy recovery,” H-E-B president Craig Boyan said in a statement. “As we continue to navigate the spread of the coronavirus, we will do so as one H-E-B family. As always, our top priority is keeping our partners safe and healthy, so they can continue to serve our customers and communities during this time of need.”

The company reports the employee is quarantined at home with medical care. The company also notes employees are offered medical assistance and paid medical leave under their coronavirus medical program.

H-E-B says they have dedicated teams in each store who are trained to ensure sanitation and social distancing programs are properly followed.

The company’s social distancing protocols include ensuring proper distance between customers, enforcing crowd control guidelines, and installing checkstand partitions that offer a buffer between cashiers and customers.