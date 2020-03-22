Love In The Time Of Social Distancing: Newlyweds Surprised With Parade Of Well-wishers

Closures because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop a makeshift wedding parade for newlyweds Houston Holmes and Jade Rolof.

The couple had a small ceremony in the backyard of the Holmes’ home in the 3800 block of Maplewood Avenue followed by the surprise makeshift parade of well-wishers complete with confetti and trailers.

“We were super excited to get married,” Houston said. “We were going to get married today.”

Houston’s mother, Sheila, said the couple planned for a wedding with about 175 people at the Dallas Country Club and were notified March 15 that the country club was closing.

She said they then called the Hotel Crescent Court March 16 to inquire about a smaller affair there, but as officials announced further restrictions limiting gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, those plans were scrapped, too, but that didn’t stop the wedding or well-wishers.

“Houston and Jade never wavered – they would get married March 21, regardless of world events … so we decided to have Jade and Houston’s immediate family (parents and one sibling each) and grandparents who live locally,” Sheila said. “I am humbled by everyone’s excitement and commitment to sharing in the bride and groom’s happy day.”

The couple plan to have a bigger celebration next year for their first anniversary.

