Dallas County Reports Fourth COVID-19 Death, Additional Cases

Dallas County health officials March 23 reported the third and fourth COVID-19-related deaths.

The county also reported 24 additional presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total in Dallas County to 155.

The latest deaths, according to county health officials include two 60-something-year-old men. Both were Dallas residents who had been critically ill in an area hospital, but only one had high-risk, chronic health conditions, officials say.

Dallas County won’t release further information, citing privacy concerns.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the two Dallas County residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 since yesterday’s posting. The ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ order will save lives, but it takes all of us. We are working to answer the many questions from businesses we have received this morning and will get you answers as soon as possible. Most of your questions can be found by carefully reading the order and I encourage people to do that before they contact us,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

The announcement comes the day after Jenkins announced an order stating residents must stay home unless they’re engaged in essential activity or working for an essential business.