Park Cities Crime Reports March 16-22

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SCARED STRAIGHT?

Wash your hands and stay home. Maybe even criminals are getting the message. Here’s an extraordinarily short weekly crime report. It should get at least a little longer when Highland Park Department of Public Safety reports become available. Their arrival was delayed as a town staff member adjusted to working from home.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Saturday

A thief drove off in a Chevrolet truck from a construction site in the 3400 block of Purdue Street around 2:21 p.m.

22 Sunday

A thief swiped a bicycle from a back porch in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard overnight before 9:50 a.m.