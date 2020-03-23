Remarkable Women – Elizabeth Fischer

Elizabeth Fischer is continuing her family’s tradition of entrepreneurship and volunteer work with Equest.

Fischer, 32, launched her office supply company, ZerModus, in 2017.

“My career experience starts with the fact that I was raised by two entrepreneurs who had a crib for me in the office. I was raised to have a strong work ethic and always dreamed of having my own company just like my parents did,” she said. “Out of college, I went into sales, at the family business, in corporate real estate, then marketing… then, when I was 29 years old, I launched my startup ZerModus with a humble but successful Kickstarter campaign for the Everyday Visionary planner.

She now has a second product – the Everyday Human planner.

Her love of horses also started when she was a child.

“Growing up, my family had a ranch outside of Dallas. My mom got this Shetland pony for us, named Sunny,” Fischer said. “This pony… would try to rub me off on the fence every time I rode him. My mom would then bring him inside the house to apologize to me – and all was forgiven. Eventually, I began riding very competitively as a Hunter Jumper. I had the opportunity to work with a sports psychologist who taught me how to prepare for successful rounds by visualizing the course before I went into the arena. I carried over this practice to virtually anything I needed to prepare for in life, and it became a central component to my first product – the Everyday Visionary planner.”

She said her mother used to volunteer for Equest, a charity that offers equine-assisted activities and therapies to children and adults with diverse needs. Now, Fischer is chair of Equest’s Old Hollywood Gala April 25 at the Hyatt Regency.

PN: What’s your connection to the Park Cities/ Preston Hollow neighborhood?

EF: I grew up in Preston Hollow on Palomar as a little kid and went to Lamplighter for kindergarten and SMU for undergrad. My parents moved back to Preston Hollow later in life and were greeted back to the neighborhood with a bottle of Dom in their mailbox and a note that said: “Welcome to the Hood!” Now, if only we got those kinds of neighborly gifts on the more affordable side of Midway Hollow – where I live now.

PN: What do you feel is your biggest success?

EF: At this phase of my life and my career, I would have to say that my biggest success has been the mere fact that I keep finding the courage to move towards things that terrify me. I think the biggest obstacle we have to overcome is self-doubt or stories that we tell ourselves to keep us safely nestled in our comfort zones. But that’s not where the magic happens. And I want to spend my time in this life finding all of the magic I can get.

PN: Biggest inspirations in your professional or personal life?

EF: I think my biggest inspiration is whenever I see fellow entrepreneurs doing work that matters to them beyond the profits and that they are bringing their vision to life in a way that truly empowers everyone who touches their brand.