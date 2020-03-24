Bringing it Home: A New Guide for Shopping and Dining

It’s been a stressful couple of weeks. And we know that with the closures designed to keep us all safe, many of our favorite stores and restaurants are feeling the pinch.

We are two local papers with deep and abiding ties to the communities we cover. When you hurt, we hurt. When you celebrate, we celebrate. And when you turn your attention to helping your favorite shopping and dining institutions to survive this turbulent time, we do, too.

Because that’s what a community does.

Last week, Kersten Rettig began compiling a dining guide for restaurants that were remaining open, operating under county and city guidelines to limit their service to carry-out and delivery only.

But we began talking as a staff about what else we could do (in between trying to cover one of the busiest news cycles most of us have ever experienced) – and we’re pretty proud of what we came up with.

First, we have created a constantly updated guide to businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, specifically businesses affected by city, county, and state restrictions on how they do business now. If your business has been impacted, clicking here will lead you to a form that will let you tell us your plans for staying open, so you can be added to it.

Secondly, we want you to tag us on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter with your news. We have five newsletters now, as we’re all faced with a new social distancing reality, we want to be responsible with both of those platforms.

On three of our five newsletters – Fun Things To Do, Preston Hollow People newsletter, and Park Cities People newsletter, we highlight an Instagram of the Week.

Before this week, that was a photo from our feed. Starting last week, that photo will be a post from a local business, with a link back to their Instagram account.

We have pivoted Fun Things To Do to Fun Things To Do (At Home). The Society Page will now also highlight a charity who had to cancel a gala or event, and is now faced with raising funds in a very uncertain period. We will still publish The Plaid Report, too.

If you haven’t subscribed to our newsletters, there’s no time like the present.

Thirdly, reach out to us with your ideas. You can reach our team at editor@peoplenewspapers.com, or by clicking on our news tip form.

None of this is easy, we know. But together – though separate for now – we can help each other out.