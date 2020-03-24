Dallas County Reports Fifth COVID-19 Death as Cases Rise

Dallas County health officials Tuesday reported a fifth death related to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The latest death, the county said, was a woman in her 70s with high-risk, chronic health conditions, who had been hospitalized.

“Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, about two-thirds (67%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition,” the county said.

The county also reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 169.

The latest presumptive positive cases come just a few days after the county added two new testing sites at Ellis Field House and the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and a day after the county loosened restrictions on who could be tested at those sites, allowing anyone with specific symptoms, regardless of age, to request a test.

“I want to thank all of our residents for your courage and sacrifice. You are safer at home. By everyone following the “Stay Home Stay Safe” order we will save lives together and return to normal sooner,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

