Dallasites Fundraise To Feed Children, Support Restaurants

Dallasites Alex Perry and Alexis Smith are working to support small businesses and help provide for children served by the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center as restaurants and charities feel the impact of closures meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Specifically, the pair created a GoFundMe page, Kids Save Dallas Restaurants. Donations for Kids Save Dallas Restaurants are accepted through March 27. They say they will use the money to buy gift cards from participating restaurants and donate them to the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center to provide meals for the children they support.

“So many of us have friends in the restaurant industry or are loyal to our favorite local eateries,” Smith said. “Kids Save Dallas Restaurants gives us the opportunity to help the restaurant industry and children who are in need.

Restaurants participating in Kids Save Dallas Restaurants include: Spring Creek Barbecue, Norma’s Café, Feed Me Pronto, Terry Black’s Barbecue, Eno’s Pizza Tavern, Whisk Crêpes Café, Al Biernat’s, and Easy Slider.

They’ve since added Yummy Donuts, Ferris Wheelers, Norma’s Café, Stoneleigh P, Chop Shop, Freshii, and BBop Korean to the list of restaurants they are donating funds to. As of March 23, Spring Creek Barbecue, Feed Me Pronto, Whisk Crepes Café, Easy Slider, Terry Black’s Barbecue, Yummy Donuts, and Ferris Wheelers have received their donations.

In addition, Mimi’s Pizza is donating 20% of sales each day starting March 23 through the end of April to Kids Save Dallas Restaurants. Spring Creek Barbecue matched the donation, and provided an additional $2,000 in gift cards for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center.

Kids Save Dallas Restaurants has raised over $47,000 as of March 23.

Those local restaurant owners interested in being considered for the fundraiser can contact Smith at kidssavedallas@gmail.com.