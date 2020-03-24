HPISD Announces Plans For Online Learning

Highland Park ISD spent March 23 preparing for virtual instruction to begin next week.

District officials said in a district newsletter that staff will work this week to strike the right balance between online and offline activities, which will include assignments and enrichment opportunities for students while school is closed. On March 26, families will preview Connect HPISD, a website containing lessons, assignments, and enrichment opportunities. Families can expect a ‘soft opening’ approach to the activities with allotted time to explore and troubleshoot the virtual platform.

“It all comes back to what is best for kids, and we believe we can continue to engage students in learning and meet the needs of our students, staff, and families during this difficult time,” assistant superintendent for education services Lisa Wilson said in a statement. “What we are doing is unprecedented, and we are working to reduce anxiety for staff, students and parents, while clarifying expectations.”

Details of the plan will be shared by campus administrators and teachers through welcome videos. On Thursday and Friday, teachers will post readiness activities to familiarize students and parents with the online environment and resources.

“We want to simplify the online experience for parents and students. This will look different, and it may be challenging,” said Wilson. “Our team is committed to excellence, and together with our community we will continue providing engaging ways for students to learn.”

Connect HPISD will officially launch on Monday, March 30.