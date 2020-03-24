UP: DCHHS Confirms COVID-19 Cases in the Park Cities

Dallas County Health and Human Services reportedly notified the city of University Park that eight Park Cities residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a March 24 announcement from the city.

Officials won’t release more information – other than the eight are from University Park and Highland Park, citing privacy concerns. The announcement comes the same day Dallas County health officials reported a fifth death related to the novel coronavirus and additional cases, bringing the total reported in the county to 169.

“City leadership continues to work with Dallas County and the state of Texas to support health and safety orders and advisories. COVID-19 is a dynamic situation,” an announcement on the city’s website reads. “The city is committed to working with our residents and businesses for the betterment, health, and welfare of all concerned. We encourage everyone to make decisions that are in keeping with expert guidance and advice, reducing the risk of being infected or infecting others.”

The city also announced the following impacts to city services:

The city of University Park ‘activated a critical services model’ beginning March 24. All essential public safety services are continuing to operate.

Community Development​

Building inspection procedures have been modifed. Contact Community Development at 214-987-5411.

The Peek Service Center located at 4420 Worcola is not accepting walk-in business.

Fire Services such as station tours, birthday parties, and child safety seat installations have been suspended.

Police

Services such as fingerprinting and station tours have been suspended.

Incident reports and other requests can be made by calling 214-363-3000.

Public Works

Garbage and recycling continue to be collected on regularly scheduled days

Place all trash in plastic bags to help limit exposure of sanitation crews.

Brush, yard waste, and bulky items are not being collected at this time.

The Transfer Station located at 2525 University is closed to the public.

As People Newspapers has already reported, libraries and playgrounds are also closed to the public.