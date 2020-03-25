Comings and Goings

STAYING

Interabang Books

5600 West Lovers Lane

The popular independent bookstore will stay at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane, where it re-located from Preston Road and Royal Lane after an EF3 tornado ravaged that location.

COMING

Away

3109 Knox Street

After a successful holiday popup, the travel and lifestyle brand plan to have a permanent location in Dallas, bringing the number of its retail locations in the U.S. and London to nine. But the March 16 opening has been delayed because of the coronavirus.

G Butcher Shop

4514 Travis Street

Georgie by Curtis Stone is adding a butcher shop to the Knox District restaurant that opened in November of 2019. The shop will also double as a made-to-order gourmet sand- wich shop at lunch with counter and patio seating.

LA Fitness

2690 N. Haskell Avenue

The fitness club will open a new Pilates by LAF studio for specialized workouts and a HIT by LAF studio for high-intensity interval training workouts. The Pilates by LAF studio at the Uptown Dallas club will be the first outside of California.

NOW OPEN

Infinity Mortgage

7001 Preston Road Suite 100

This is a new branch of American Bank of Commerce’s affiliated full-service mortgage company.

Vince

Highland Park Village

The Los Angeles-based brand offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear clothes, shoes, items for the home, and handbags.

Manduu

8411 Preston Road Suite 105

The fitness program offers electrical muscle stimulation workouts that are customized to fitness level and goals for a whole-body workout guided by personal trainers.

MARKET

Highland Park Village

The newly concepted and renovated women’s retail store features a range of global fashion houses alongside up-and-coming houses. It will house ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, accessories, fine jewelry, items for homes, and gifts.

It also features two incubator spaces that will rotate occupants on a seasonal six-month basis.

Planet Lincoln Dallas Love Field

7767 Lemmon Avenue

The 267,342-square foot dealership, the world’s largest Lincoln store, recently opened as part of the re-development of the historic Braniff International Airways facility at Dallas Love Field.