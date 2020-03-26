BREAKING: Pecan Lodge Owners Establish Foundation to Help Support Those Impacted by COVID19

The owners of Pecan Lodge announced a new initiative to help our valued first responders, healthcare workers, and local restaurants during this time of crisis. Diane and Justin Fourton, owners of Pecan Lodge, have launched a new non-profit, the Dinner Bell Foundation*.

Committed to serving both those on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic in our community, including healthcare workers and first responders, Dinner Bell Foundation will provide financial relief to fellow small business restaurant owners in Dallas.

The Dinner Bell Foundation seeks to accomplish these goals by providing low-cost, high-quality meals to local healthcare workers, first responders and their families, produced and distributed by Pecan Lodge and other local independent restaurants. The Fourtons will collaborate with these restaurants to develop simple meals with a modest price point, inspired by their own menus.

The non-profit will also provide local, independently-owned Dallas restaurants with supplemental bridge funding to help keep these businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the wake of its aftermath. These relief funds are not loans. They are gifts.

“Bridge funding distributions will help our small, local restaurants purchase essential supplies for food production and pay their employees during these unprecedented and difficult times that threaten to collapse our industry. We want to help as many as possible. Justin and I have been working as fast as we can and around the clock to secure partnerships and get all the critical details in order,” said Diane Fourton. “We all must ask ourselves how we can be of service to the whole of our society right now and commit our actions toward serving the greatest good.”

The Dinner Bell Foundation is accepting donations and actively seeking corporate grants. To support their efforts or for more information visit www.dinnerbelldallas.org

Dallas restaurants wishing to participate or seeking assistance can email outreach@dinnerbelldallas.org

*The dinner bell symbol is a nod to the long-held tradition at Pecan Lodge of ringing the dinner bell triangle to signal the restaurant is ready to serve at the beginning of each day.