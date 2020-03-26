Thursday, March 26, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Nick Sunderman and Michael Huff of Centre. Photo by Reid Glaze
Coronavirus Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Centre Buys Urban Taco Meals For 800 People

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , , ,

Sneaker and streetwear brand Centre pre-paid for 800 people to receive a free meal from Urban Taco in Mockingbird Station March 18 amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

The pre-paid meals sold out in three days.

Families were asked to call Urban Taco and book a time slot to pick up their meal. The time slots were spread out to comply with local restrictions on gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Centre’s two founders, Nick Sunderman, who started as a minor league baseball player with the Cleveland Indians and now manages NoblePark Investments, and Michael Huff, a former NFL football player who now serves as the assistant director of player development at his alma mater, the University of Texas, opened the first Centre store in Mockingbird Station, followed by a second store in Fort Worth in October of 2019.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

You May Also Like

UPDATED: Virus Leaves Void for Spring Athletes

Todd Jorgenson 0

CDC Recommends Suspending Large Events For 8 Weeks

Rachel Snyder 0

COVID-19 Updates: Texas Closes Driver License Offices, Waives Expiration Dates

Rachel Snyder 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *