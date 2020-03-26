Centre Buys Urban Taco Meals For 800 People

Sneaker and streetwear brand Centre pre-paid for 800 people to receive a free meal from Urban Taco in Mockingbird Station March 18 amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

The pre-paid meals sold out in three days.

Families were asked to call Urban Taco and book a time slot to pick up their meal. The time slots were spread out to comply with local restrictions on gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Centre’s two founders, Nick Sunderman, who started as a minor league baseball player with the Cleveland Indians and now manages NoblePark Investments, and Michael Huff, a former NFL football player who now serves as the assistant director of player development at his alma mater, the University of Texas, opened the first Centre store in Mockingbird Station, followed by a second store in Fort Worth in October of 2019.