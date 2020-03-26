GALLERY: An Evening with Mrs. Laura W. Bush

Former First Lady Laura W. Bush, one of the most beloved and admired American First Ladies, was the keynote speaker at the 5th Annual 4word Gala held Feb. 22 at the Dallas Renaissance Hotel.

TOYOTA was the Presenting Sponsor and Gold Corporate Sponsors were Locke Lord, Valiant Integrated Services and Monica and Leland White. Proceeds from the gala will benefit 4word, a faith-based community who empowers and inspires women in the workplace through personal connection and mentoring.

The gala’s revenue including silent and live auction and donations helped raise more than $490,000 thanks to the generosity of the more than 500 attendees. Many from across the nation attended, joining to celebrate what God is doing for women in the workplace around the world through 4word.

The Event Chair was Charity Wallace, who also interviewed Mrs. Bush for the program. Charity has worked with Mrs. Bush for many years, so she was very comfortable in her role to lead the conversation. Charity served as the Senior Advisor and Chief of Staff to Mrs. Bush at the Bush Institute and was the founding Vice President of the Global Women’s Initiatives. She served all eight years in the Bush Administration, most notably as the Deputy Chief of Protocol of the United States and Director of Advance for First Lady Laura Bush. She is currently Managing Director, Global Women’s Initiatives, Development Finance Corporation.

Mrs. Bush provided a brief family update and shared stories from her time in the White House. She also discussed her current work as the Chair of the Woman’s Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute which is improving the lives of women and children around the world by equipping women from the Middle East, North Africa, and Afghanistan with the skills to become more effective leaders.