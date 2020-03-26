Dallas Attorney Accused of Indecency With a Child

A Dallas attorney was indicted on charges of possessing child pornography and indecency with a child, Dallas County court records revealed.

Deke Douglas Owen, 42, was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on March 18 on two counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute, one count of indecency with a child by exposure, and two counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact.

According to the indictments, Owen is accused of exposing his genitals on April 4, 2019, with a minor present.

He is also charged with having sexual contact with a different minor on April 14, 2o19, and May 5, 2019, having contact “between the body of the defendant and the genitals of the complainant.”

Court records also indicate that he made videos of incidents on April 4 and May 5 “that visually depicted, and which the defendant knew visually depicted, a child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time at the time the image of the child was made, engaging in sexual conduct.”

He was arraigned on Dec. 18, 2019, on the charges, which were investigated by Dallas police, and his bond was set at $10,000 and $15,000. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail on that day at 8:40 a.m., and was released by 10:21 a.m. Arraignment documents indicated that at the time of his arraignment, he lives near Hillcrest Road and Royal Lane.

At that time, he was also ordered to refrain from contact with a minor, not possess a weapon, not drink alcohol, and not contact any of his accusers. He was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor, and is not allowed to leave the county.

According to state bar records, Owen has been a licensed attorney since 2004. His bar information lists Macdonald Devin has his most recent employer, but he is not listed on the firm’s website. An emailed inquiry as to his employment status has not been responded to by the firm.