Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 16 – 22

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CRIMINAL DISTANCING?

Perhaps due to fear of COVID-19 spreading or Macy’s growing reputation for catching shoplifters before they get beyond the door, criminal types seemed to have avoided NorthPark Center in the days leading up to its coronavirus closure at 5 p.m. March 20 (A few restaurants remain open to provide take out.). We can’t remember the last week we didn’t have at least a theft or vehicle burglary report at the mall, but a March 23 search of dallaspolice.net for March 16 to 22 turned up no incidences.

16 Monday

At 9:30 a.m., officers found in the 3900 block of Inwood Road an abandoned vehicle, stripped, and likely freshly stolen.

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft from a home in the 4400 block of Taos Road.

Stolen before 10:03 p.m.: a vehicle from a home in the 4900 block of Stanford Avenue.

18 Wednesday

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane.

19 Thursday

A pistol-wielding robber took cash before 12:11 a.m. from the 7-Eleven at Preston Forest Square.

Arrested at 12:56 a.m. in the 9900 block of Lakeway Court: a 25-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance and the March 17 theft of a vehicle belonging to a 52-year-old woman from the 10100 block of Crestover Circle.

Before 9:43 a.m., a burglar took the contents of a 27-year-old man’s vehicle at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway. A 23-year-old woman’s vehicle also was burglarized there before 5:23 p.m.

20 Friday

An unwelcome visitor to the Green Oaks Hospital in the 7800 block of Clodus Fields Drive received a criminal trespassing warning at 12:30 a.m.

A vehicle reported stolen in Lewisville was recovered before 10:16 a.m. at apartments in the 5600 block of Harvest Hill Road.

Before 4:24 p.m., a purse snatcher at the Market at Preston Forest made off with an 82-year-old woman’s handbag.

21 Saturday

In the hour before 11:26 p.m., an unwelcome caller telephoned a 37-year-old woman in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle 23 to 30 times.

22 Sunday

Before 8:32 p.m., a maniac motorist in the 6800 block of Churchill Way ran a 32-year-old McAllen woman and a 20-year-old Dallas woman off the road.