Scardello Hosts Virtual Cheese Classes

Scardello is bringing their Cheese 101 class online.

The online class will be streamed via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. March 26 and hosted by head monger Rich Rogers and sommelier Marco Villegas. They will guide viewers through the eight cheese types paired with accompaniments to showcase the different attributes of each cheese type. The recording of the class will be available for 24 hours.

Scardello will also offer a virtual California cheese class at 6 p.m. March 27 featuring cheese from eight California producers.

Scardello is also offering free delivery with a $50 purchase. The delivery area is within a 2-mile radius of the Farmers Market location at 920 S. Harwood Street and a 5-mile radius of the Oak Lawn location at 3511 Oak Lawn Avenue.

Guests can call the Oak Lawn location at 214-219-1300, the Farmers Market location at 214-238-2312, or order online for pickup or curbside service.