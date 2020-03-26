Thursday, March 26, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Photo by Connie Meinhardt
Community Park Cities Preston Hollow Uncategorized 

Scardello Hosts Virtual Cheese Classes

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

Scardello is bringing their Cheese 101 class online.

The online class will be streamed via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. March 26 and hosted by head monger Rich Rogers and sommelier Marco Villegas. They will guide viewers through the eight cheese types paired with accompaniments to showcase the different attributes of each cheese type. The recording of the class will be available for 24 hours.

Scardello will also offer a virtual California cheese class at 6 p.m. March 27 featuring cheese from eight California producers.

Scardello is also offering free delivery with a $50 purchase. The delivery area is within a 2-mile radius of the Farmers Market location at 920 S. Harwood Street and a 5-mile radius of the Oak Lawn location at 3511 Oak Lawn Avenue.

Guests can call the Oak Lawn location at 214-219-1300, the Farmers Market location at 214-238-2312, or order online for pickup or curbside service.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

You May Also Like

Scardello Launches Catering for All, We Grub

Imani Chet Lytle 0

Scardello Launches Catering for All

Imani Chet Lytle 0

Scardello Owner Chosen as National Judge

Sarah Bennett 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *