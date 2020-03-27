Dallas County Reports 64 New Cases

Friday, March 27, 2020

Dallas County Health and Human Services March 27 reported 64 additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the county to 367.

County officials say hospitalizations from the novel coronavirus are increasing with 36% of all hospitalized patients requiring admission to intensive care units. Of those cases requiring hospitalizations to date, about two-thirds (65%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

“I’m so proud of the way North Texas is stepping up to this challenge. We will get through this together. #StayHomeStaySafe,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

