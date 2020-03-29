Sunday, March 29, 2020

AT&T Performing Arts Center Announces Rescheduled Performances

Dalia Faheid

AT&T Performing Arts Center has rescheduled six upcoming performances to align with CDC recommendations during the Covid-19 outbreak, with three performance dates still to be announced.

Audiences who have tickets for the performances will receive an email in the coming days with several options they can choose from.

If you need assistance, chat with ticket services staff members here.

The following are the postponed performances:

Black Violin: Impossible Tour

Where: Winspear Opera House
When: Was April 5, 2020. Now February 6, 2021.

 

 

Hasan Minhaj In Conversation

Where: Winspear Opera House
When: Was April 23, 2020. Now June 7, 2020.

 

 

Jenna Bush Hager: Everything Beautiful Tour

Where: Winspear Opera House
When: Was April 25, 2020. Now October 4, 2020.

 

 

Andrew Bird with Erika Wennerstrom

Where: Strauss Square
When: Was April 30, 2020. New date TBA.

 

 

Jo Koy: Just Kidding World Tour

Where: Winspear Opera House
When: Was April 30, 2020 and May 1, 2020. New dates TBA.

 

 

Memorias Flamencas: Presented by Flamenco Fever

Where: Wyly Theatre
When: All performance dates TBA.

Dalia Faheid

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

