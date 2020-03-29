AT&T Performing Arts Center Announces Rescheduled Performances
AT&T Performing Arts Center has rescheduled six upcoming performances to align with CDC recommendations during the Covid-19 outbreak, with three performance dates still to be announced.
Audiences who have tickets for the performances will receive an email in the coming days with several options they can choose from.
If you need assistance, chat with ticket services staff members here.
The following are the postponed performances:
Black Violin: Impossible Tour
Where: Winspear Opera House
When: Was April 5, 2020. Now February 6, 2021.
Hasan Minhaj In Conversation
Where: Winspear Opera House
When: Was April 23, 2020. Now June 7, 2020.
Jenna Bush Hager: Everything Beautiful Tour
Where: Winspear Opera House
When: Was April 25, 2020. Now October 4, 2020.
Andrew Bird with Erika Wennerstrom
Where: Strauss Square
When: Was April 30, 2020. New date TBA.
Jo Koy: Just Kidding World Tour
Where: Winspear Opera House
When: Was April 30, 2020 and May 1, 2020. New dates TBA.
Memorias Flamencas: Presented by Flamenco Fever
Where: Wyly Theatre
When: All performance dates TBA.