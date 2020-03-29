AT&T Performing Arts Center Announces Rescheduled Performances

AT&T Performing Arts Center has rescheduled six upcoming performances to align with CDC recommendations during the Covid-19 outbreak, with three performance dates still to be announced.

Audiences who have tickets for the performances will receive an email in the coming days with several options they can choose from.

If you need assistance, chat with ticket services staff members here.

The following are the postponed performances:

Where: Winspear Opera House

When: Was April 5, 2020. Now February 6, 2021.

Where: Winspear Opera House

When: Was April 23, 2020. Now June 7, 2020.

Where: Winspear Opera House

When: Was April 25, 2020. Now October 4, 2020.

Where: Strauss Square

When: Was April 30, 2020. New date TBA.

Where: Winspear Opera House

When: Was April 30, 2020 and May 1, 2020. New dates TBA.

Where: Wyly Theatre

When: All performance dates TBA.