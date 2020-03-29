Dallas County Reports 10th COVID-19-Related Death, 49 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services March 29 reported the 10th death from COVID-19 and 49 additional positive cases, bringing the total case count to 488 in Dallas County.

Dallas County health officials say the latest death was an 80-something-year-old woman who had been a resident of a long-term care facility.

Officials say she had been hospitalized and had other high-risk chronic health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalizations to date about two-thirds or 65% have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition, officials say. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are increasing with 36% of hospitalized patients requiring admission to intensive care units, according to the county.

“Our seniors must be protected. We are working with senior facilities to ensure that happens. I have instructed all nursing homes with a positive case to inform all families and responsible parties immediately by phone and email. Additionally, all mentally competent residents are to be informed immediately after they wake. This includes all buildings on a campus with a positive case. They are required to show complete compliance of these notifications within six daylight hours of a positive test,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.