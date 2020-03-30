‘D Magazine:’ Corwin Pleads Guilty to Drug Charge

Gina Corwin, the University Park mother of 10 who was among 11 indicted in a North Texas drug trafficking operation, has pleaded guilty, reports our D Magazine colleague Peter Simek.

Corwin, who was charged with seven counts of drug and weapons-related offenses in the indictment, pleaded guilty to a single charge, “possessing with intent to manufacture and distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine,” according to a post at dmagazine.com.

Simek wrote D Magazine’s April cover story: “The Highland Park Drug Ring: How Did a Mother of 10 and a Plano Cop Wind Up Pushing Pills in the Park Cities?”

Check it out here to learn how the slaying of teen Joey Pintucci is connected to the case. Also, read about a Park Cities mom buying pot brownies, restaurants trading meals for pills, and a Highland Park woman who slept for 24 hours after taking counterfeit Xanex that contained fentanyl.