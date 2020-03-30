Park Cities Crime Reports March 23-29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TOO EASY

How easy was it for a burglar to snag a pair of $150 Ray-Ban sunglasses, three other pairs of designer sunglasses worth $50 each, and a bag with $110 worth of makeup inside from a Toyota RAV4 in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue overnight before noon March 28? The SUV was left unlocked.

HIGHLAND PARK

24 Tuesday

Arrested at 11:58 a.m. and 12:09 p.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of failure to identify and burglary of a habitation in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive.

28 Saturday

Arrested at 5 a.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Arrested at 5 a.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of criminal trespassing in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Arrested at 7 a.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

29 Sunday

A good Samaritan found a jewelry box with two matching wedding rings inside while walking on Willow Wood Circle around 12:41 p.m. and turned it in to authorities.

A burglar broke into Quickset Jewelry Repair in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue overnight before 4:30 p.m. by smashing the front door and rummaged through the store but apparently didn’t’ take anything.

UNIVERSITY PARK

23 Monday

A scoundrel broke a window and a porch light at a home in the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

A thief snagged a checkbook from a woman’s purse at a store in the 3100 block of Daniel Avenue. The incident was reported at 4:50 p.m.

26 Thursday

A thief snagged an iPhone from the 6400 block of Golf Drive/Haynie Avenue at 7:02 p.m.