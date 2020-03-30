Monday, March 30, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports March 23-29

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , , ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TOO EASY

How easy was it for a burglar to snag a pair of $150 Ray-Ban sunglasses, three other pairs of designer sunglasses worth $50 each, and a bag with $110 worth of makeup inside from a Toyota RAV4 in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue overnight before noon March 28? The SUV was left unlocked.

HIGHLAND PARK

24 Tuesday

Arrested at 11:58 a.m. and 12:09 p.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of failure to identify and burglary of a habitation in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive.

28 Saturday

Arrested at 5 a.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Arrested at 5 a.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of criminal trespassing in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Arrested at 7 a.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

29 Sunday

A good Samaritan found a jewelry box with two matching wedding rings inside while walking on Willow Wood Circle around 12:41 p.m. and turned it in to authorities.

A burglar broke into Quickset Jewelry Repair in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue overnight before 4:30 p.m. by smashing the front door and rummaged through the store but apparently didn’t’ take anything.

UNIVERSITY PARK      

23 Monday

A scoundrel broke a window and a porch light at a home in the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

A thief snagged a checkbook from a woman’s purse at a store in the 3100 block of Daniel Avenue. The incident was reported at 4:50 p.m.

26 Thursday

A thief snagged an iPhone from the 6400 block of Golf Drive/Haynie Avenue at 7:02 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

You May Also Like

HP Lit Fest Hopes For Another Page-Turner

Todd Jorgenson 0

Young Artists Leave a Legacy

Allyssa Schoonover 1

Number of MIS/HPMS Carpool Lane Offenders on the Rise

Merritt Patterson 50

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *