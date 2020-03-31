Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Courtesy photo
Alto Launches On-Demand Lunch Delivery Service

Local ride-sharing company Alto partnered with local restaurants to launch an on-demand lunch delivery service.        

As part of the Lunch, Please! From Alto program, the ride-sharing company partners with a local restaurant each day to deliver a single lunch item from their menu. Customers can order lunch via Alto’s new website for the program for delivery at a discounted rate of $7.

Today’s meal offer from Commissary includes sesame miso chicken salad, kettle chips, and a sugar cookie for $15 plus the delivery cost.

