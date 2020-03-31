County Reports 12th and 13th Coronavirus Deaths, 82 New Cases
Dallas County Health and Human Services officials reported 82 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 631. Two new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county to 13.
The latest deaths reportedly had other high-risk chronic health conditions. One was a man in his 50s who lived in Rowlett, and one was a man in his 90s who lived in Dallas.
Officials say that 26 COVID-19 cases and two deaths reported in the past week are associated with long-term care facilities.
In the county, intensive care unit hospitalizations from COVID-19 this past week have exceeded the peak week of ICU hospitalizations from influenza this past 2019-2020 season.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, over three-quarters (77%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high‐risk chronic health condition.