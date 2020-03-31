County Reports 12th and 13th Coronavirus Deaths, 82 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services officials reported 82 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 631. Two new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county to 13.

The latest deaths reportedly had other high-risk chronic health conditions. One was a man in his 50s who lived in Rowlett, and one was a man in his 90s who lived in Dallas.

Officials say that 26 COVID-19 cases and two deaths reported in the past week are associated with long-term care facilities.

In the county, intensive care unit hospitalizations from COVID-19 this past week have exceeded the peak week of ICU hospitalizations from influenza this past 2019-2020 season.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, over three-quarters (77%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high‐risk chronic health condition.

“We are at the beginning of what will be a difficult time for Texas, especially here. We need each one of you to #StayInTheFight! To do that, I need you to practice self-care, have faith in the science, and #StaySafebyStayingHome,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.