COVID-19 Testing Offered In The Park Cities

News regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and local response to it is coming quickly. Here is what you need to know today.

Sinai Urgent Care’s Park Cities Location Offering COVID-19 Testing

Sinai Urgent Care this week announced the conversion of the Park Cities location in Snider Plaza at 3414 Milton Avenue into a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility.

Sinai Urgent Care officials announced on their Facebook page that they’re offering in-car testing and evaluation by appointment for any patient concerned they may have COVID-19. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patients are asked to provide information via an online form to reserve a time.

“We accept most major insurances and will not be collecting any payment for insured patients at the time of your visit. For our uninsured patients, the prompt pay cost is $229, which includes evaluation and testing,” the website reads.

A post on the facility’s website says the COVID-19 samples are processed at an external commercial lab and patients can expect results in five to seven business days or longer in some cases.

Other patients are asked to reserve a time at a different Sinai Urgent Care facility.

Overcrowding May Lead To Closure Of Dallas Parks and Trails

Dallas Parks and Recreation officials say the city’s parks and trails are overcrowded, and they’re still seeing people not abiding by social distancing rules despite shelter-at-home orders.

Officials say they’re prepared to close all trails and 397 parks if people don’t voluntarily comply with the social distancing requirements. The two popular trails or parks experiencing the most increased usage are Katy Trail and White Rock Lake. Park rangers are also reportedly monitoring parks and trail usage to ensure compliance with the 6-foot distance requirement. The city’s code enforcement and parking enforcement departments and the Dallas Marshall’s Office will assist Dallas Park and Recreation with enforcement.

They’re also taking steps to limit the public’s access to parks with barricades at many entrances and limited vehicular traffic.

“We encourage you to stay at home even though we recognize the mental and physical benefits of outdoor exercise and fresh air. While at the parks, we want visitors to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We want residents to walk or cycle to their neighborhood park and protect themselves by following social distancing. Closing parks and trails is the last step we will take for everyone’s safety,” said Dallas Park and Recreation interim director John D. Jenkins.

Gov. Abbott Waives COVID-19 Medical Cost-Sharing For Public Safety Employees

Governor Greg Abbott waived certain statutory provisions Monday to ensure public safety employees who contract COVID-19 during the course of their employment will be reimbursed for reasonable medical expenses related to their treatment for COVID-19.

“Texas’ public safety employees are vital to our COVID-19 response,” said Abbott. “These brave men and women are on the front lines and risking potential exposure to keep our communities safe. By waiving these statutory provisions, Texas will ensure that those who may contract COVID-19 will have the support they need to pay for medical expenses.”