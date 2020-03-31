GALLERY: Concert for Kindness

Made possible by the donors of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Artists for Animals’ biggest annual event, Concert for Kindness, brings together professional musicians, photographers, artists, and animal lovers to celebrate on March 8.

Held at the beautiful Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District, hundreds of attendees and volunteers enjoy classical music, wine, an amazing silent auction and unique performances of all types – often with photography projected during the performance.

It’s a one-of-a-kind experience for animal lovers and a lot of fun. 100% of proceeds from ticket sales and silent auction purchases benefit local animal charities.