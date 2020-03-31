Miron Crosby Hosts Boot Design Competition Benefitting North Texas Food Bank
Looking for a creative activity for your kids to do at home? Restless children and adults alike have the chance to design the next Mini Crosby children’s boot while benefitting the North Texas Food Bank.
To give back to the North Texas community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Miron Crosby is donating all competition proceeds and a portion of product sales to NTFB.
Click here for entry details and here for competition rules.