Miron Crosby Hosts Boot Design Competition Benefitting North Texas Food Bank

Looking for a creative activity for your kids to do at home? Restless children and adults alike have the chance to design the next Mini Crosby children’s boot while benefitting the North Texas Food Bank.

To give back to the North Texas community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Miron Crosby is donating all competition proceeds and a portion of product sales to NTFB.

Click here for entry details and here for competition rules.

Here’s how it works:
– Make your $10 entry donation (each donation is one entry, and all entry donations will be given to the NTFB)
– Next, the MC team will email you blank paper dolls to print and design
– Share your creation on social using #MironCrosbyCommunity to see what others are designing
– Submit your design by April 15
– The winner will be announced on April 24 and have a chance to name their boot and will also receive a free pair of their design
– A portion of sales from the finished design will also be donated to the NTFB

