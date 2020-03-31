Sheltered Diaries: Social Media Gets Us Together, But Apart

“The wheels on the bus fell off today, off today, off today,

The wheels on the bus fell off today, so Mom hit the sauce.”

– Me, yesterday, 5 p.m.

When you are writing about the local response to a global pandemic, and you are teaching a third-grader, sometimes the day doesn’t go easily.

I definitely don’t want to leave anyone with the illusion that we’ve perfected the juggling act. We have not. Not by a long shot. And I’m firmly convinced that by the time we do figure it out, it’ll be time to go back to school and work.

But last night I commiserated with a friend who also happens to be an elementary school teacher that is now teaching her class remotely while also teaching her children at home now, too.

“Congratulations,” she said. “And welcome to teaching. We all have those days in the classroom. And the way I see it, the way we come back from it, and show our students that the next day is a brand new day with brand new opportunities, is also a subject we teach.”

So deep breaths, fellow reluctant teachers.

Today, I want to talk about social media, and how we can use that to not only get great ideas, but also keep abreast of anything your school district or school is doing. It’s also a terrific way to help your children see what’s going on at their school, too, since teachers and principals are using it a lot to share how they’re creating their online learning opportunities.

Here are a few from today:

If concern over COVID-19 has you feeling anxious, nervous, distressed, and overwhelmed, you’re not alone. According to mental health experts, these are common feelings right now. With that in mind, here are some family wellness tips. ➡️ https://t.co/Q1L7SI4hIm pic.twitter.com/RRXwf4gEOw — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) March 31, 2020

Want to see how to make an egg bounce?https://t.co/hcSwojkBBU — DallasISD_ExtendedLearning (@DallasisdE) March 31, 2020

Here are the Kramer morning announcements for 3/31/20https://t.co/I3WbxJfNiy — Kramer IB World School (@KramerDISD) March 31, 2020

Congratulations to Evan Johnston (‘20, Defense, Lacrosse) for being named to the Adrenaline All American team! #GoDaisies #HVL #HockadayDifference 🥍 pic.twitter.com/VwdhPYaXfU — Hockaday Athletics (@HockadayATH) March 31, 2020

Tips at 10 a.m. M-F offers strategies for remote learning in HPISD. Today’s Tip: Establish a daily schedule that meets the needs of your family. Connect HPISD provides approximate times for the virtual learning day by grade level. Click here: https://t.co/UhRDQI4D8V pic.twitter.com/1rAF0Ckovf — Highland Park ISD (@hpisdschools) March 31, 2020

This is going to be so good! @kwamealexander reading on Instagram Live! @BradfieldBold https://t.co/uFgQYQy0NH — Bradfield Library (@BroncosRead) March 28, 2020

Way to go Ben! It looks awesome! I love how you made volcanoes and mountains using your egg carton. Very creative! https://t.co/4ldnvS0pwZ — STEAM at HP (@STEAMatHP) March 30, 2020

Let us know how your distance-learning adventure is going by sharing in the comments, via the Preston Hollow or Park Cities Facebook pages, or through this link. Want to see previous diary entries? Click here.