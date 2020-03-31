Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Sheltered Diaries: Social Media Gets Us Together, But Apart

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments

“The wheels on the bus fell off today, off today, off today,
The wheels on the bus fell off today, so Mom hit the sauce.”

– Me, yesterday, 5 p.m.

When you are writing about the local response to a global pandemic, and you are teaching a third-grader, sometimes the day doesn’t go easily.

I definitely don’t want to leave anyone with the illusion that we’ve perfected the juggling act. We have not. Not by a long shot. And I’m firmly convinced that by the time we do figure it out, it’ll be time to go back to school and work.

But last night I commiserated with a friend who also happens to be an elementary school teacher that is now teaching her class remotely while also teaching her children at home now, too.

“Congratulations,” she said. “And welcome to teaching. We all have those days in the classroom. And the way I see it, the way we come back from it, and show our students that the next day is a brand new day with brand new opportunities, is also a subject we teach.”

So deep breaths, fellow reluctant teachers.

Today, I want to talk about social media, and how we can use that to not only get great ideas, but also keep abreast of anything your school district or school is doing. It’s also a terrific way to help your children see what’s going on at their school, too, since teachers and principals are using it a lot to share how they’re creating their online learning opportunities.

Here are a few from today:

