County Reports Two Additional COVID-19-Related Deaths, 100 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 100 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 731. Officials also reported the 14th and 15th deaths in the county from COVID-19.

Officials say the latest deaths include a man in his 50s from Mesquite and a woman in her 80s from Garland. Both individuals had been critically ill at local hospitals.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins spoke about Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order announced on March 31, requiring Texans to engage in only essential services until April 30 and closing schools statewide until May 4.

“We’re beginning to see the curve rise and we all must do our part to exercise personal responsibility. Along those lines, many of our faith leaders have stepped up to provide the help needed so that our churches and religious organizations, regardless of size, will have the capability to do remote services in compliance with Governor Abbott’s order yesterday, without subjecting their congregations to increased chances of exposure that would come from meeting in congregant settings. As a result of the uncertainty around the order, I am working with the state on behalf of our federal partners to get them the answers they need. We are all in this together and together we will #FlattenTheCurve,” said Jenkins.