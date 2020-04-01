SMU Quarterback Organizes Relief Effort

Shane Buechele provided plenty of thrilling highlights last fall for SMU football fans. Now he’s asking for your help.

The quarterback and his girlfriend, Paige Vasquez, have established a GoFundMe effort to raise $50,000 for relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic through the City of Dallas Emergency Assistance Fund.

Dallas is home and we want to give back to the city that has given so much to us,” the fundraiser reads. “Our hope is that we can show the City of Dallas that we are listening, we care and we are here. Your contributions will help us make that statement.”

The initiative raised more than $16,000 in its first two days. Donations will enable the city to provide monetary assistance to organizations working to help residents and businesses make it through this difficult time, according to the request.

The fundraiser follows a similar effort by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend, which initially was scrutinized by the NCAA for potential compliance violations before being cleared thanks to a waiver.

Buechele, an Arlington native, transferred to SMU from Texas and led the Mustangs to a 10-3 record last season by passing for almost 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns. He will be a senior in the fall.