Luncheon Canceled, But Dallas CASA Holds Online Auction

CORONA-19-inspired stay-at-home orders and concerns canceled Dallas CASA’s April 3 Cherish the Children luncheon but supporters of the nonprofit and others can bid during an online silent auction on some unique children’s furniture and other items.

The auction link should be active for seven days beginning April 3, organizers said.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) recruits volunteers to represent children who have faced abuse or neglect.

The agency is looking for more volunteers and providing online training options to get them prepared.

Even though child abuse reporting is currently down, experts believe child abuse is actually increasing, CASA officials said.