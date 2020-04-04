Saturday, April 4, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Coronavirus Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Dallas County Reports Additional COVID-19-Related Death, 94 New Cases

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , ,

Dallas County Health and Human Services April 4 reported 94 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case count in the county to 1,015, as well as the 18th death related to the novel coronavirus. 

Officials say the latest death was a 30-something-year-old Dallas man who had been critically ill in an area hospital. County officials say he didn’t have underlying high-risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (71%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“April will be critical. The questions and data are coming at all of us fast, so remember: You are #SaferAtHome, and when you venture out for essential trips or exercise, #SocialDistancingSavesLives. Together, North Texas, we will #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

 

 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

You May Also Like

NorthPark Center Postpones Chinese New Year Celebration

Bethany Erickson 0

Dallas County Real Estate Inventory Dips Slightly in January

Staff Report 0

Free Flu Shots Available Through Dallas County

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *