Dallas County Reports Additional COVID-19-Related Death, 94 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services April 4 reported 94 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case count in the county to 1,015, as well as the 18th death related to the novel coronavirus.

Officials say the latest death was a 30-something-year-old Dallas man who had been critically ill in an area hospital. County officials say he didn’t have underlying high-risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (71%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“April will be critical. The questions and data are coming at all of us fast, so remember: You are #SaferAtHome, and when you venture out for essential trips or exercise, #SocialDistancingSavesLives. Together, North Texas, we will #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.