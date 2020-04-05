Dallas County Reports 97 New Cases As Count Passes 1,000

Dallas County health officials reported 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total case count to 1,112.

“We will get through this, North Texas. Here are four things you can do to stay strong throughout this crisis,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “First, please don’t let the uncertainty overwhelm you. Rather, take life one day at a time. Second, many of you are leading in your homes or jobs. Let someone else lead for a few hours or a day and recharge so you can stay in the fight.

“Third, you can’t help everyone but you can help someone. Do for one what you wish you could do for all. For instance, give to the North Texas Food Bank,” he continued. “And finally, practice gratitude. Gratitude drives out despair. I’m thankful for our healthcare and essential business heroes, first responders, your spirit, my team’s hard work and my family being together.”

In the county’s most recent aggregate report released on April 3, 34 COVID‐19 cases associated with five long‐term care facilities, including three deaths, have been reported to date.

But what is potentially encouraging is the marked difference between reported positive cases and cases that result in hospitalization. In the next week or so, officials believe we will begin to see if the stringent efforts to keep people at home indeed keep that curve low.

Most of the cases so far have been between the ages of 18 and 60, with the 18-40 age group accounting for 37% of the cases, and the 41-60 age group accounting for 35.8% of the total cases. There were 510 men who were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (or roughly 55%) and 411 women.

Close contact continues to be the biggest risk factor for contracting COVID-19, accounting for 76.1% of all cases. Domestic out-of-state travel and international travel are a distant second and third at 9.4% and 6.7%, respectively.

About 31 percent of all cases end up hospitalized – 31% end up in critical care, and 19% end up on a ventilator.

In a city-by-city breakdown, Dallas still comes in with the highest number of cases – 533, or almost 58%. Highland Park has 14 cases so far, and University Park has 16.

Nineteen hospitals reported to the city of Dallas Saturday that 2,671 of 5,148 beds were currently occupied by patients, along with 462 of 772 ICU beds. Hospitals report that 302 out of 865 ventilators were in use.

Two hospitals that reported Friday did not report numbers on Saturday.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories — good, bad, and sublime — of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.