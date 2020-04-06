Dallas County Reports 43 New COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County reported 43 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total case count to 1,155.

“While today’s positive case count is encouraging, I caution about reading too much into this number as several private labs were closed on Sunday,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

So far, 71% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 have been over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition in more than 28% of hospitalized patients.

“The hospital systems are seeing evidence that the Dallas County Safer at Home executive order enacted on March 22nd is working to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Judge Clay Jenkins about the stay-at-home order, now extended until April 30 in Dallas County.

Jenkins also reiterated several guidelines to protect oneself and others, including wearing a face mask and maintaining a six feet distance.

“Please continue adherence to the Safer at Home order to help save lives. When you venture out, please consider wearing a cloth covering to protect your neighbors from your droplets and remember, cloth coverings are only 10-15% effective at protecting you. You must still maintain safe distancing of a minimum of 6 feet to stay safe. Your actions are critical for us to defeat COVID-19, save lives, and get back to normal life as soon as we can,” he said.

