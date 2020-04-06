Park Cities Crime Reports March 30-April 5

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: JEWEL THIEF

A crook snagged various gold and diamond jewelry pieces from a home in the 3800 block of Maplewood Avenue by asking the owner to come into the home to check the water around 5 p.m. April 2

HIGHLAND PARK

30 Monday

A fraud tried to buy a $4,045 bracelet from an auctioneer using the credit card and other information of a woman in the 3600 block of Euclid Avenue around 10:37 a.m.

A thief took $11,380 from an envelope in an office in the Fitting Room store in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive. The incident was reported at 10:39 a.m.

A crook bought a SIM card for a cellphone using the information of a man in the 3800 block of Shenandoah Avenue around 2:29 p.m.

A scoundrel scratched a Ford pickup parked in the 4600 block of Lakeside Drive while the owners walked in Lakeside Park around 7:30 p.m.

31 Tuesday

A burglar snagged two pairs of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses from a Lexus GX460 that was left unlocked and parked in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue overnight before 8 a.m.

2 Thursday

A motorist driving a diesel truck towing a trailer had trouble negotiating a turn damaged some grass and landscaping in the 4500 block of Roland Avenue around 8:42 a.m.

5 Sunday

A thief drove off in a Chevrolet Suburban that was parked in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue between 1 and 4:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

30 Monday

Arrested at 8:30 a.m.: a 35-year-old man for a warrant in the 4000 block of Shannon Lane.

2 Thursday

Arrested at 9:30 p.m.: a 36-year-old man for a warrant in the 5300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

3 Friday

A burglar broke into a Ford F150 in the 6500 block of Preston Road overnight before 11:58 a.m. and snagged an iPad, two credit or debit cards, and a piece of camping, hunting, or fishing equipment.

A burglar got into an unlocked Ford Edge in the 4300 block of Glenwick Lane overnight before 7 a.m. and snatched an iPad, a document, and a piece of computer hardware or software.

A burglar grabbed a pair of Persol sunglasses from a Ford F150 in the 4300 block of Glenwick Lane overnight before 6:44 p.m.

A burglar snatched $30 in cash from a Toyota Sienna in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue overnight before 8:57 p.m.

A burglar got into a Toyota Tacoma in the 4300 block of Emerson Avenue and snatched a passport wallet, an identifying document, a debit card, a Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, and $7 in cash overnight before 2 p.m.