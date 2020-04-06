Stream Free Plays with ‘National Theatre at Home’

Fortunately for theatre enthusiasts who miss attending plays, National Theatre shows are now playing at a computer screen near you every Thursday night.

London’s National Theatre, which has the greatest archive of cinema-quality recordings of stage plays of any theatre worldwide, originally released the programming to international cinemas. Now that cinemas are closed, you can stream free plays on YouTube with National Theatre at Home, along with bonus content like cast and creative Q&As and post-stream talks.

The family-friendly lineup is perfect for raising spirits, with plays like Richard Bean’s comedic ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ starring James Corden, ‘Hamlet’ and ‘Frankenstein’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and ‘Coriolanus’ starring Tom Hiddleston.

These are the upcoming shows:

April 2

‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ by Richard Bean, starring James Corden.

April 9

‘Jane Eyre’, adapted by Sally Cookson.

April 16

‘Treasure Island’, adapted by Bryony Lavery.

April 23

‘Twelfth Night’ by William Shakespeare, starring Tamsin Greig.

