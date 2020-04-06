TACA Forms Emergency Arts Relief Fund

The Arts Community Alliance has announced the establishment of an emergency relief fund for arts organizations impacted by COVID-19.

With the fund, TACA aims to provide short-term relief to Dallas County nonprofits experiencing revenue loss or increased expenses during the pandemic.

“The entire Dallas arts community is reeling right now from the effects of the COVID virus,” said Jennifer Scripps, Director of the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

The fund was formed in collaboration with The Eugene McDermott Foundation, The Donna Wilhelm Family Fund, Hoblitzelle Foundation, Communities Foundation of Texas, Texas Instruments Foundation, the March Family Foundation, and the Embrey Family Foundation.

In partnership with these foundations, TACA has raised $350,000 to date. Up to $10,000 grants will be given to eligible arts organizations in Dallas County at the end of April and again at the end of May.

“We owe it to these organizations to provide assistance to them during this unprecedented time in history,” said Terry D. Loftis, Carlson President and Executive Director of TACA.

Click here to apply or learn more.