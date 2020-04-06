UIL Still Hopes to Restart Spring Sports

The UIL remains hopeful that spring sports can resume in some capacity, even if optimism might be dwindling for athletes and coaches.

In an update this weekend, the UIL said its latest contingency plan is focused on schools statewide being allowed to reopen on May 4, which is the earliest date possible due to evolving social distancing guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As that date approaches, UIL will monitor all available information and provide member schools with more specific guidance on district and post-season date adjustments related to this new extension,” according to a press release from UIL officials, whose medical advisory committee met on Sunday.

“UIL remains committed to providing a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur prior to resuming contests and games. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.”

In the meantime, team gatherings are prohibited and school facilities are off limits, although coaches and players can hold meetings and communicate workout plans via online methods.

The SPC has decided to cancel the remainder of the spring season for all of its sports — baseball, softball, tennis, golf, lacrosse, and track and field — including the spring championship meet in Fort Worth.

Meanwhile, TAPPS also remains in wait-and-see mode, having previously announced the postponement of all events at least through April 30.