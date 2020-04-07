Tuesday, April 7, 2020

County Reports 19th COVID-19 Related Death, 106 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services April 7 reported the 19th COVID-19 related death and 106 additional positive cases, bringing the total case count in the county to 1,261.

Officials say the latest death was a 50-something-year-old man, who was found deceased in his Garland home. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

To date, 81 COVID‐19 cases, including three deaths, have been residents of long‐term care facilities.

According to recent location data on 65% of reported coronavirus cases, the largest case count (38-47) was found at zip codes 75227 and 75115, followed by zip codes 75216 and 75225 who had 29-37 cases each.

“Stay the course, north Texas. Together we will #FlattenTheCurve. Please keep 6 foot distancing and limit all unnecessary trips this week and next week,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

