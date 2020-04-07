Perot Offers Virtual Tour of Ancient Human Relative Fossils

Meet “Karabo,” your nearly 2 million-year-old ancient human relative or “Neo,” your much younger 250,000-year-old relative, with Perot’s new 360-degree virtual tour of their Origins: Fossils from the Cradle of Humankind exhibition.

Virtually explore fossils that belonged to two very ancient relatives – Homo naledi (a.k.a. Neo) and Australopithecus sediba (a.k.a. Karabo), named by National Geographic and Smithsonian Magazine as top discoveries of the last decade. Curious to see what H. naledi looked like? You can encounter the first-ever, hyper-realistic, life-size sculpture of H. naledi on the tour.

Follow the extraordinary journey of the scientists actively working on and researching these two new fascinating species. Learn about how a young boy stumbled upon the first specimen of Au. sediba, or the adventure of six women scientists – dubbed the “underground astronauts” – who excavated the bones of H. naledi from a deep and dangerously narrow cave complex in the Rising Star Cave System near Johannesburg, South Africa. Get an insider look at the discoveries with National Geographic photos of the South African caves, located in the heart of the Cradle of Humankind UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Click here to start your exploration.

