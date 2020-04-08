County Reports 20th COVID-19 Death, 63 Additional Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 63 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1, 324. The 20th death in the county was also reported.

Officials reported that the latest death was a 60-something-year-old man from Rowlett who had been critically ill at a local hospital. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Twenty-four hospitals reported to the city of Dallas Tuesday that 2,726 (51%) of 5,353 beds were occupied by patients, along with 482 (62%) of 782 ICU beds. Hospitals reported that 322 (36%) of 894 ventilators were in use.

Of the total COVID-19 tests conducted since March 13, including 924 by Dallas County Health and Human Services and 4,926 by private labs, 4,755 (81%) have been negative.

The city of Dallas also reported that 3,448 COVID-19 related 311 calls had been received to date.

“The Safer at Home Order, implemented on March 22, 2020, that you have embraced and followed is working to #FlattenTheCurve. Nothing will distract my team from the mission. We need your help. #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

