UP City Council Approves Letter Outlining Plans For Park at Preston and Lovers

The University Park City Council April 7 approved a letter of understanding with Bill Shaddock regarding construction and payment plans for a park at 4084 Lovers Lane.

The city council directed city staff to partner with Shaddock in December 2019 to work to develop the lot into a new city park after Shaddock expressed his intention to donate the property to the city for use as a park. Kevin Clark with Naud Burnett since finished the final design for the project.

“The way this will work is that Mr. Shaddock will end up donating the cost of the project for the land acquisition, however the cost of constructing will be borne partly by the city and partly by Mr. Shaddock,” City Manager Robbie Corder said.

The letter of understanding reportedly outlines a process in which Shaddock would hire a contractor to construct the park and, following completion of the park, the city would buy the property for $500,000. If construction costs for the park exceed $500,000, the city and Shaddock would split the extra cost above $500,000 on a 50/50 basis. Corder said the total construction cost is capped at $775,000, so the maximum cost to the city for the lot is $637,500.

Parks Director Gerry Bradley said city officials hope to start construction in May, June, and July.

“It’s kind of aggressive, but since we’re working primarily with one contractor, we think we’re going to be able to start this project once we get approval from city council,” Bradley said of the timeline.

The letter also gives Shaddock the right to determine the name of the park.

The city council also approved awarding a contract to JM Construction Solutions for a total amount not to exceed $776,504.53 for renovations to a city service center at 4419 Worcola Street.

The project includes replacing the roof and adding a new metal ‘skin’ along the walls.

The building is reportedly used to store vehicles and equipment for the city’s public works and parks departments.

“You can see that the building is in a state of disrepair. Parks and public works uses this building to store vehicles and smaller equipment. Unfortunately, the roof is in a state where rain and other weather can leak in,” Elizabeth Anderson, the city’s purchasing manager said.

