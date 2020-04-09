GALLERY: Park Place Unveils New Electric Taycan

Park Place Porsche Dallas recently unveiled the new electric Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S on Feb. 18.

Guests enjoyed charged-up cuisine from The French Room and City Hall Bistro; craft cocktails like the Maker’s Mark Electric Current and Old Soul; powerful pop-up experiences from the Spa Adolphus and Commerce Goods & Supply; supercharged photos courtesy of Celebrity Cruises; and off-the-chart performances by the Southpaw Preachers.

Pronounced “Tie-KHAN,” the four-door Turbo S sports sedan will go from 0-to-60 mph in 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 155 mph and a driving range of 192 miles (201 miles for the Turbo) all with the incomparable handling, dependable quality and world-class styling of a Porsche.

