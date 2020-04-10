Bored? Learn to Make Tamales By a Master Maker

If you’re coming up on a month of sheltering in place, you may be looking for something to do. Maybe you’ve made your hundredth mask, tried to crochet and realized you will finish making a blanket in 2030, or you’ve run out of Netflix.

Whatever the reason for your case of the boreds, Jesse Moreno has the tasty cure.

Moreno, whose La Popular Tamales have won numerous awards and are proof positive that tamales are for life and not just Christmas, hatched a genius plan to augment his restaurant’s curbside orders: A virtual tamale class on April 23.

The kitchen at La Popular has been called the “Doctors of Tamalogy,” so you know you’re in good hands. But if the thought of acquiring all the things you need to make tamales in this hit-or-miss grocery shopping reality, relax – the class includes a kit that has everything you’ll need to make tamales at home.

Moreno said that the kits will allow participants to choose from pork, chicken, bean, or mixed veggie fillings.

“The tamales will be gluten-free and made with vegetable oil,” he said. “The class will be an hour-long, kicked off with a history lesson and Q&A, followed by a how-to class.”

And it won’t be prerecorded, either, he said.

“The class will be live to allow for an interactive experience,” Moreno said. “This is a great way to get the family involved in the kitchen, all while preparing dinner at the same time.”

The kit is $75, and can be picked out here. For more details, email LaPopular.Tamales@gmail.com, or call 214-824-7617.

