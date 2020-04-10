Dallas County Reports Three Additional Deaths, 105 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 105 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,537. Three deaths have also been reported, bringing the number of deaths to 25.

Officials say the latest deaths included a woman in her 90’s who resided at a city of Dallas long-term care facility, and two men in their 80’s from the city of Dallas. All had been hospitalized and had additional underlying health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Twenty-four hospitals reported to the city of Dallas Wednesday that 2,885 (54%) of 5,354 beds were occupied by patients, along with 486 (62%) of 783 ICU beds. Hospitals reported that 294 (33%) of 901 ventilators were in use.

Dallas-based community testing sites, located at American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House, will be closed on Sunday, April 12, in observance of Easter. Testing will resume on Monday, April 13 at 8 a.m.